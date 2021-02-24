MFC to meet virtually this week
State fisheries managers will address a variety of issues Thursday and Friday when the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission meets virtually.
Meeting materials and a link to connect to the meeting are available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/marine-fisheries-commission/marine-fisheries-commission-meetings.
The meeting agenda includes the following items:
- An update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
- Potential action on preferred management options and associated proposed language for hook-and-line rule modifications.
- Potential actions on preferred management options and associated proposed languages for restrictions on high efficiency gear use on artificial reefs in state ocean waters.
- A discussion on shellfish lease regulations in high use areas.
- An update on the draft 2021 Coastal Habitat Protection Plan.
- Potential action on Southern flounder commercial and recreational harvest allocations.
- An update on general rulemaking.
Bogue to discuss sales tax distribution
The Bogue Town Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Thursday in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The only item on the agenda is discussion of whether to support an effort to change the system by which Carteret County distributes state-shared sales tax revenue.
Newport and Cedar Point have already endorsed the effort to convince the county to distribute the money based on population, rather than on property tax levies. The change would benefit mainland towns at the expense of the Bogue Banks resort towns, which have higher property values.
Newport and Cedar Point officials say the mainland towns need the additional revenue, in part to fund improvement of infrastructure that supports Bogue Banks tourists.
Beaufort delays BOA special hearing
The Beaufort Board of Adjustment was forced to postpone an appeal hearing regarding allegedly unlawful use of a property in town.
The hearing of the quasi-judicial panel had been slated for Feb. 16, but was delayed due to a lack of board quorum.
The appeal is in regard to 119 Willow St., where the town has alleged the owner is running an unlawful commercial landscaping business from the residential lot. A violation notice sent in August 2020 began proceedings.
According to the agenda packet for the delayed special meeting, the property owner, Thomas Bullock, is appealing an Oct. 30 ruling from the town manager that the operation is unlawful and the violation was properly issued.
