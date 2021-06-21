Carteret commission delays decision on county water system sale, bumps rates

BEAUFORT — A decision on the future of the Carteret County-owned water system will be delayed another month after county commissioners tabled a verdict on the sale Monday.
The move followed about 20 minutes of public comment at the board’s regular meeting in the administration building in Beaufort. During the comment period, a number of water system users and others asked the board to retain the system, rather than sell it to Carolina Water Service of North Carolina for $9.5 million.
Commissioner Mark Mansfield made the motion to delay the vote to July to wait for a finalized contract. The board carried the motion unanimously.
In addition, later in the meeting, commissioners voted to eliminate a special tax that supports the water system and, in a separate motion, increase the rates for water customers by 95%. The moves, the board said, are in preparation for changes to the system needed in light of the possible sale or to sustain it should the county opt not to sell.
Those motions came after a recess and during fiscal 2021-22 budget discussions, when many of the attendees in support of retaining the water system had already left the public meeting.
This is a developing report.
