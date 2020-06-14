Carteret Community College adds graduation cost, increases student fees

MOREHEAD CITY — When students report for the fall semester at Carteret Community College they will need to dig a little deeper to pay for graduation and other fees.
The CCC Board of Trustees approved adding a $25 graduation fee and increasing and adding several other student fees during its meeting, held Tuesday via Zoom.
All increases will take effect for the 2020-21 academic year. Students report for classes Monday, Aug. 17.
Trustee Carolyn Brady, chairman of the curriculum committee, said the graduation fee would help the college cover the cost of commencement exercises and related awards. The fee additions and increases will help cover the rising costs for tests, supplies and technology.
In response to the fee additions and increases, CCC cosmetology student Stacey Hadden of Morehead City said Thursday, “Some people have a hard enough time affording the cost to be here, let alone upping and adding more fees.”
Ms. Hadden added that she receives financial aid and hopes it will help cover the cost of increases.
During the Tuesday meeting, Ms. Brady said 28 state community colleges charge a graduation fee, with the average cost $27.44. However, CCC currently does not charge a fee.
“The college used to charge a graduation fee, but stopped after 2015,” she said. “Since then awards and graduation ceremony costs have come out of student activity fees.”
According to CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini, there has been a reduction in the student activity fee account due to an increase in dual enrolled high school students, who don’t pay student activity fees. The account can no longer support clubs and other activities, according to Dr. Mancini.
Ms. Brady said the curriculum committee proposed a $25 graduation fee. A student would pay the fee when they submit their application for graduation.
“A graduation fee of $25 should cover all expenses for the awards and graduation ceremonies,” she said.
Ms. Brady added that if a student couldn’t afford to pay the fee, the college would assist with the cost.
Trustee Bill Henderson questioned adding the fee.
“My biggest concern is with the graduation fee,” Mr. Henderson said. “So students have to buy their cap and gown in addition to a $25 fee? I have a little heartburn with it.”
Dr. Mancini said the average cost for a cap and gown is $37, and students can rent them.
She estimated the cost to the college each year for a commencement exercise is about $5,000.
Trustee Rosa Langston, a retired high school guidance counselor, said high schools also charge a graduation fee, but a student spreads out the fee payment over the four years they are in high school.
Trustee Chairman Michael Curtis suggested having a student pay a little bit each semester instead of paying it in one lump sum.
Ms. Brady made the motion to approve the graduation fee with the understanding students who could not afford it would receive financial assistance. Because the recommendation came from a committee, a second was not required. Trustees approved the addition of the fee by unanimous vote.
Trustees also approved a list of increases for other fees. Those include:
- Increasing the summer activity fee from $4 to $5.
- Increasing part-time fall/spring activity fee from $15 to $20.
- Increasing the full-time fall/spring activity fee from $28 to $35.
- Increasing the summer curriculum technology fee from $8 to $20 for part-time students and $16 to $35 for full-time students.
- Increasing the fall/spring curriculum tech fee from $8 to $20 for part-time students and $16 to $35 for full-time students.
- Increasing the continuing education tech fee from $0 to $5 per course.
- Increasing the fall/spring College Access, Parking and Security fee from $7 to $15 per semester.
- Adding numerous individual course fees, ranging from a $97.50 testing fee for EMS pharmacology to a $94 testing fee for manicure/nail technology.
- Increasing numerous individual course fees, ranging from increasing a respiratory care clinical fee from $129 to $154 and increasing a cosmetology concepts IV testing fee from $79 to $90.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.