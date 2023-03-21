BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners approved two rezoning requests during their regular monthly meeting Monday night in their meeting room in the administration building on courthouse square and online via the county’s Facebook page.
Both votes came after required public hearings
The first was to rezone a 1.62-acre property a 105 Beulah Lane from general business to R-15 single-family residential.
The proposal, from Joyce Russell and Tony Russell, was for a tract occupied by a single-family residence. It was previously rezoned for business use but is being sold, and the buyer wants to use it as a residence.
The county planning board recommended approval of the change, and as of Monday, county officials had received no objections to the rezoning.
The second was to rezone a 1.51-acre property at 329 Core Creek Road from RCP (Recreational Camper Park District) to B-2 (Marine Business District).The request came from Richard Collette who in his application said he simply wanted to return the tract to its original zoning.
In other action during the meeting, the board, under its consent agenda – a list of non-controversial items that can be approved in a single vote without discussion, approved the following:
- A contract with Thomas Simpson Construction to pave the Davis waste convenience site.
- A bid from Carteret Marine Construction for improvements at the West Beaufort Boating Access.
- Donation of a 2015 Dodge Challenger to the sheriff's department.
- The annual contract renewal for the use of the county courthouse grounds for the Olde Beaufort Farmers Market.
- A contract with PB Mares, LLP for the county's annual audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 at a cost of $120,000.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.