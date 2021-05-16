Traffic safety top of mind as Morehead City Council prepares for Highway 24 rezoning hearings

MOREHEAD CITY — A highly contentious zoning issue will finally be settled Wednesday when the Morehead City Council holds a series of public hearings on a request to rezone 301 Highway 24.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Crystal Coast Civic Center at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City. At hand is the request from Bryan Starling, made on behalf of property owner Mary Lynn Eure Osteen, to conditionally rezone the roughly 23-acre property from single-family residential to commercial and multi-family residential districts.
As Mr. Starling described during the Morehead City Planning Board’s meeting in February, when that panel reviewed the request, his plan is to expand his marine wholesale business, Starling Marine, on half the property and partner with Ridge Care Senior Living to build an independent senior living community with around 70 units on the other half. After several hours of public comments and discussion, the planning board vote 4-2 to recommend the city council approve the request.
The city council will hold two separate hearings during its meeting Wednesday — the first will focus on the rezoning issue itself, along with a related land-use map amendment, and the second will involve a voluntary contiguous annexation request to bring the property into city limits. The hearing was originally scheduled for April 13, but it was postponed due to anticipated large turnout.
“We’re excited to move forward with the meeting and look forward to having the opportunity to talk with everyone about the project,” Mr. Starling told the News-Times last week. “We’re ready to get going.”
The proposal has faced strong opposition since it was first introduced late last year, particularly from some residents of the nearby Spooners Creek neighborhoods. The leaders of four homeowners’ associations — Old Spooners Creek, Spooners Creek North, the Shores at Spooners Creek and the Woodridge subdivision — have banded together to voice their concerns.
The reasons residents have given for opposing the project are varied, from environmental impacts to fears of encroaching commercialization into residential areas. But what has emerged as the No. 1 issue is a mounting concern about traffic safety on Highway 24, particularly around the intersection with Harbor Drive, where traffic from Walmart enters the highway.
Edward Slavin, president of the Spooners Creek North Homeowners’ Association and a primary organizer of the opposition coalition, said he and many others consider Highway 24 a dangerous thoroughfare as it is and fear adding a new development could increase traffic and the chances for collisions. His group has spent “thousands of dollars,” on hiring a traffic consultant to present an expert opinion on the safety aspect of the road during the public hearing Wednesday.
“Safety I think is paramount. I think that everybody should consider the safety aspect of it,” Mr. Slavin said. “Is it worth having one person critically injured or die by locating those businesses there? I don’t think it is, I think there are a lot better places in Carteret County for it.”
The coalition has hired Raleigh-based firm Kimley-Horn, the same consultants that recently completed a study of the entire Highway 24 corridor through Onslow and Carteret counties. That study found the existing configuration of Highway 24, a five-lane road with two travel lanes in each direction and a shared center turning lane, is dangerous, and recommended converting the entire stretch into a superstreet with a raised median to limit left turns and separate travel directions.
Superstreets are becoming increasingly common in North Carolina as engineers claim they are safer and more effective at maintaining traffic flow, but not everybody favors them. After the N.C. Department of Transportation released the Highway 24 corridor study in late 2019, residents and officials in Cape Carteret spoke out against having a superstreet in their town and opted out of a project that was submitted for possible funding through NCDOT’s rigorous selection process.
To date, NCDOT has not yet completed that process and the superstreet projects have not been funded.
Dr. Bob Coles, a physician who lives in Spooners Creek, spoke during the planning board meeting in February to share his perspective as a doctor who has treated patients injured in car accidents, some that took place on Highway 24 near the site of the proposed development. In a followup interview, he told the News-Times he and several of his fellow physicians are concerned the development could lead to more deadly collisions on Highway 24.
“I really think that you need to consider the situation as it is in terms of the safety and not make assumptions that someone is going to fix a problem you create,” he said.
As someone whose work focused closely on traffic safety for many years, former Morehead City Police Chief Wrenn Johnson agreed with Dr. Coles. She said she has seen Morehead City and the surrounding areas grow rapidly in the past 20 years and feels the proposed development poses a potential risk.
“It’s difficult to judge growth and I think, so far, Morehead City has done a good job trying to project and plan ahead,” Ms. Johnson said. “The biggest thing here is to not to rush into anything that could put our citizens and guests in danger.”
While Spooners Creek resident Susan McGrath, too, is concerned about traffic safety, she has become interested in a periphery issue related to the rezoning request — Morehead City’s land-use plan. The plan is a tool last updated in 2007 and contains policies intended to guide officials as they make decisions affecting development. It includes a map dividing the city into neighborhoods where similar activities and developments are grouped together.
The 301 Highway 24 property resides within Neighborhood 9 of the land-use plan, an area designated for low- to medium-density residential development. Because the rezoning request conflicts with the plan, its approval requires a corresponding map amendment. Ms. McGrath, however, said she feels the city has not clearly laid out that process, one she believes could have consequences beyond the rezoning request at hand.
“Their process doesn’t allow for very much input,” she said. “…It has far-reaching consequences beyond this Starling and Osteen issue.”
Among all the varied issues surrounding the rezoning request, Mr. Starling said his biggest goal is to educate the public about the intent and impact of his proposed project, which he said has been surrounded by a lot of misinformation. He has created a website containing details about the rezoning request and project plans, including architectural drawings and engineers’ documents. There’s also a section with frequently asked questions that address some of the misconceptions he’s heard.
“Usually once we can get people to go to the website, it eliminates a lot of their concerns, their frustrations, and, if nothing else, it creates conversation where we’re able to answer their questions and try to make sure they clearly understand the intention of the project and the background behind it,” he said.
Mr. Starling placed billboards along Highway 24 directing people to his website, which he said has driven some additional traffic to the website. He added though the opposition is generally louder, he has gotten support from a number of residents.
“We’ve got a lot of support, and I think one thing that has gone unnoticed is there’s a lot of people that live in the neighborhoods surrounding our project that strongly support what we do,” Mr. Starling said. “In particular, we’ve heard a tremendous amount of support from those residents that live right next to our project.”
Powell Osteen, husband of the property owner, said his family has worked closely with Mr. Starling to develop a plan they believe will benefit Morehead City and the Spooners Creek communities.
“We believe this is still the best use of this land, that it is the least disturbing to the environment and the surrounding areas and that it will provide the most benefit to the community,” Mr. Osteen said. “All the data, we believe, points to that, and it’s all going in front of the Morehead City Council for a decision next week.”
