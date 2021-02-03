Emerald Isle recruits lifeguards for summer tourism season

EMERALD ISLE — It’s only February, but Emerald Isle is getting the word out in an attempt to recruit lifeguards for the 2021 tourism season.
The town posted the advertisement for “highly qualified lifeguards” on its website this week, noting the town is looking “for accomplished swimmers to join our team.”
Candidates must be aged 18 or older, possess a valid driver's license, be able to swim 500 meters in less than 10 minutes and have the capacity to successfully complete U.S. Life Saving Association training.
The town had 20 lifeguards in summer 2020, up from 16 in 2019. The program was boosted by town officials in the wake of numerous drownings the previous few years.
The town last summer also obtained new beach safety vehicles and put out more flags on the strand to warn swimmers of hazardous conditions.
For the 2021 season, Emerald Isle Fire Chief Bill Walker, who oversees the lifeguards through Ocean Rescue Supervisor Capt. Bruce Norman, said the town plans to hire 20 lifeguards for the year.
He plans to put one more vehicle on the beach, but said he was happier with the success of the program in 2020, when two people drowned compared to four in 2019.
“We had a good year last year, thanks to God and the lifeguards,” Chief Walker said.
The town has about 13 miles of beach.
Chief Walker also said Capt. Norman, a 30-year veteran of the Emerald Isle Fire Department, is back on the job after contracting COVID-19.
He said there are no plans to change the formula last year, when there were four roving guards on duty at all times, in addition to the two guards each on stands at the eastern and western regional accesses. In addition, lifeguards started work earlier in April and worked through September, a longer stretch than in years past.
The chief said he feels good about the town’s ocean safety plans for 2021.
Those who want to apply for lifeguard positions should visit the town website.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
