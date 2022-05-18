BEAUFORT — Incumbent County Commissioner Chris Chadwick swept to victory in the Down East district, and David Quinn topped Tim Quinn to replace longtime Commissioner Robin Comer in the Western Carteret district in Republican primary elections Tuesday.
The Quinns were fighting for the seat being vacated by longtime Republican Commissioner Robin Comer who chose not to file for reelection.
Republican Dana Vinson Mull of Peletier and Natasha Simonds of Newport were vying for the District 1 Carteret County Board of Education seat being vacated by John McLean, who opted to not seek reelection after two consecutive four-year terms.
Ms. Mull won easily, taking 1,147 votes, or 77.55%, to 332, or 22.45%, for Ms. Simonds, according to “unofficial” results from the state Board of Elections.
In the western Carteret County Commission District 1 race, David Quinn of Newport received 1,194 votes, or 78.04%, while Tim Quinn, a Peletier town commissioner, took 336 votes, or 21.96%.
Down East, in District 6, Mr. Chadwick, of Otway, took 1,304 votes, or 62.12%, to 795 votes, or 37.88%, for Mr. Gillikin, of Harkers Island.
Across the county, according to state Board of Elections figures, 13,305 voters in the 26 precincts cast ballots on Election Day or during the early voting period. That was 25.21 percent of the 52,769 registered voters in the county.
According to the latest state Board of Elections figures, there are 24,342 registered Republicans in the county, 9,672 Democrats, 18,758 unaffiliated and 312 Libertarians.
Tuesday at the western Carteret polling place, Western Park in Cedar Point, Chief Judge Carol Jackson said that by lunchtime, voting had been steady, but “we always have a good turnout in this area.”
Among those voting was Barbara Fearing of Cape Carteret, who said, “I am concerned for the country, and it’s more important than ever to get out and vote. Even if they’ve never voted before, they need to get out and vote.”
Mary Foster of Cape Carteret was also casting her ballot.
“I’m here because of who I want to vote for,” she said. “I’m a Republican, so I’m voting straight Republican.”
N.C. House of Representatives candidate Celeste Cairns was at Western Park Community Center campaigning for last-minute votes Tuesday morning.
“I’m making the rounds to polling places today trying to chat with folks and convince them I am the best candidate,” she said.
There were no Democratic Party primaries for county commission or school board.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.