Smart Start to meet
The Carteret County Smart Start Board of Directors will meet at 8:15 a.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held as an online Zoom meeting. Information on logging into the meeting will be forwarded to board members.
CCEC postpones annual meeting
Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op has postponed its annual membership meeting scheduled for Thursday in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not been set.
“We are committed to the safety of our members and employees – that is our top priority,” CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia said in a release. “As part of that commitment and out of concern regarding the pandemic, our board of directors voted to delay the meeting.”
The board and staff will continue to adhere to Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay home order and recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the weeks ahead before deciding on a new date for the meeting or other possible alternatives that meet the co-operative’s bylaws requirements.
“We value our members’ participation in the annual meeting process and will keep them informed along the way,” Ms. Galizia said.
Updates will be posted on the co-op’s website at ccemc.com.
