MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College (CCC) is adding a renewable energy program to its construction trades course offerings and is offering students $10 per hour during class time. The training will focus on wind energy and electrical systems.
The program will be held 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 19 to Sept. 7, in the McGee Building.
This training program will help community members develop the knowledge needed to stay abreast of North Carolina’s growing clean energy initiative on a corporate and residential level.
“We are excited about possibilities this new program will bring to our area,” said CCC Vice President Perry Harker. “While this initiative is new to the region, we are looking forward to training future workers for an industry that not only has huge growth potential and proven environmental benefits, but also the student to develop work skills that is applicable in various construction jobs.”
The course will cover electrical theory in alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) applications, as well as electronic theory and the associated mathematical formulas to calculate electrical circuitry and electrical components. Students will also learn how to use an electrical meter and oscilloscope to read voltage, amperage (current), and resistance (ohms). These principles will then be applied to wind energy and other renewable energy sources.
Coursework includes core instruction through the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER), which includes construction math, hand and power tools, communication skills, material handling. Other topics covered include wind energy, electrical, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10-Hour construction. There will also be time allotted for site visits to local industry partners and a hands-on project.
“This program will allow us to strengthen our partnerships with industry leaders and is a great opportunity for those businesses to get involved and help develop and grow a skilled talent pool in the clean energy sector,” added Harker.
The Renewable Energy program is part of STEPs4GROWTH (S4G), a clean energy (CE) workforce training initiative created and led by the Center for Energy Research & Technology at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. This was made possible by a $23.7 million Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. Funds may cover up to 100% of registration and course material costs, and students in the program will be paid $10 an hour during class time.
S4G goal is to create the next generation of clean energy talent with an emphasis on energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean vehicles, and grid and resiliency. The program aims to create “middle-skill jobs” for college students, high school graduates, and reskilled or displaced workers in eastern North Carolina. S4G has partnered with dozens of counties, community colleges, workforce boards, chambers of commerce, labor unions, the governor’s office, and many other organizations throughout the state.
Students may register for the program by completing the registration form available online at carteret.edu/renew. For more information about the program, call 252-222-6203.
