School officials thank community, agencies for support after loss of 4 ECHS students in plane crash

BEAUFORT — In a moving show of support for the families of the four East Carteret High School students and four adults in a Feb. 13 plane crash near Drum Inlet, county school officials dressed in camouflage during their meeting Tuesday.
It was the first time the Carteret County Board of Education met since the tragic crash that took the lives of the four ECHS students known for their love of hunting. Four adults were also killed. Six of the victims were from Down East communities, and two – the pilot and his son – were from Greenville.
“There is no question in my mind that the past two weeks were among the toughest of my career,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Tuesday. “As we attend visitations and funerals, the reality of what happened two weeks ago has fully sunk in. The families, schools and community have been hit hard. I can say that in the midst of tragedy, I have seen our school system at its finest as demonstrations of support have branched out across the country.”
Board of Education Chairman Clark Jenkins thanked all those who have not only supported the families and Down East schools, but also those who helped in the search for the plane.
“We count it a privilege to witness the beautiful relationship of those who came from near and far and assisted the Down East community by land, air and sea,” Mr. Jenkins said. “It will take many months to heal from this tragedy, but we are comforted knowing there is such tremendous support for our community. We will forever be grateful for your service during this time.”
Dr. Jackson also thanked the many school employees, including counselors and psychologists, who have been present at East Carteret and Down East schools, where the four boys attended, to provide support to students and staff.
He especially thanked ECHS principal Jay Westbrook, who he said “has led his school through a tragedy that none could have imagined, but he has done so with strength, with grace, and with vulnerability.”
Dr. Jackson further pledged to continue providing support to students and families “as long as that support is needed.”
Those killed in the plane crash were Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Ms. Fulcher’s partner Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic; pilot Ernest Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville; and Mr. Rawls’ son Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville.
Funerals have been held for Noah and Michael, with a funeral scheduled for Saturday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church for Jacob. Other funeral arrangements have not been announced.
In another show of support, U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., whose district includes Carteret County, led the North Carolina delegation in a moment of silence for the plane crash victims Thursday on the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, D.C.
“There are no words to describe the pain and devastation that our community has felt in the weeks following this tragic accident,” he said in his comments. “Yet through this heartbreak, we have all been moved by the outpouring of love and support from all of those across North Carolina and our great nation.
“I am grateful to the volunteers, ministers, students, teachers, parents, grandparents, friends and classmates who are helping to provide aid and support, as well as comfort to our Down East residents,” he continued. “Their selflessness and commitment to others is to be commended and I honor their service.”
Reporter Elise Clouser contributed to this article.
