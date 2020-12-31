Morehead City plans fireworks, virtual crab pot drop for New Year’s Eve

MOREHEAD CITY — Like many other events this year, New Year’s Eve celebrations will look a little different due to the coronavirus pandemic, but residents can still enjoy fireworks and a virtual crab pot drop hosted by Downtown Morehead City Inc. to mark the occasion.
The virtual crab pot drop begins at 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, which is Thursday, and will be livestreamed on the Town of Morehead City Facebook page. The virtual event is in lieu of the typical Downtown Countdown celebration that involves an evening full of activities along the Morehead City waterfront for families to ring in the new year.
Following the crab pot drop, Morehead City will set off fireworks at 6:30 p.m. from Sugarloaf Island. Residents can view the fireworks from their homes or in vehicles, but officials discourage gathering in groups to watch.
Other typical New Year’s Eve festivities were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, including Beaufort’s Buccaneers New Year’s celebration. In addition, no other towns in Carteret County have announced plans for a fireworks show.
