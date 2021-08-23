Beaufort hires Cooper as human resources officer

BEAUFORT — After town commissioners funded the position part time with the fiscal 2021-22 budget, Beaufort has secured a human resources officer.
Barbara Cooper, the former human resources director at Carteret Community College, was hired to the role July 26.
“I am excited about this opportunity to serve the Town of Beaufort and its employees,” Ms. Cooper said in a prepared release from the town Aug. 18. “I love helping others be successful and look forward to the challenges that are awaiting me.”
Town manager John Day had highlighted the position as a critical need in his budget proposal this summer, but commissioners knocked down the position to part time.
Under the terms of the hire, Ms. Cooper starts at $35 an hour working 20 hours each week.
Ms. Cooper is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has served in a variety of roles in the human resources field, including working as the HR development consultant to the N.C. State Ports Authority in Morehead City. She is an instructor at CCC teaching a variety of courses, including notary, GED and adult basic education.
“Barbara is the perfect person to be the Town’s HR Manager,” Mr. Day said in the release. “We are incredibly fortunate she was already living here and willing to come out of retirement to share her wealth of expertise with us!
“She has really hit the ground running, giving much needed attention to a backlog of HR issues” he continued. “In addition to the many day-to-day activities, one of Barbara’s first big projects will be overseeing the creation of the town’s first position classification plan, updating of the personnel policy manual, and a review of the town’s pay plan through the NC League of Municipalities’ consulting services.”
With the hiring of Ms. Cooper, the town said it now has 82 employees.
