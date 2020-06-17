MOREHEAD CITY — New Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson toured facilities Tuesday to meet with administrators and staff.
Dr. Jackson, currently superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system, will begin his new position in the county Wednesday, July 1, replacing former Superintendent Mat Bottoms, who retired Dec. 31. The Carteret County Board of Education approved Dr. Jackson’s hire June 2.
During a visit at Morehead City Primary School Tuesday morning, Dr. Jackson said he’s excited about starting his new position.
“I wanted to get a head start during the month of June by meeting with administrators and staff,” Dr. Jackson said. “Carteret County public schools is known as one of the premier school systems in the state and I am looking forward to being here.”
Dr. Jackson said he realized he is making the transition during a difficult time due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty of what the new school year will look like.
“I know it’s a challenging time and I want to continue building resiliency in our students,” he said. “My goal is to serve our students, parents, teachers and principals.”
Dr. Jackson said he’s continuing to monitor Gov. Roy Cooper’s directives regarding the reopening of the school year, which is set for Monday, Aug. 17.
“There are three possible scenarios. We may have students back with some social distancing, we could have smaller groups of students, maybe at 50 percent capacity, or we will continue to serve all students through remote learning,” he said. “We probably won’t know what it will look like until after July 1 or closer to the start of the school year.”
Dr. Jackson said once the decision is made, he will continue to meet with administrators, principals and staff to finalize plans for the new school year.
“I’ll meet with principals and staff to see how best to support teachers, students and families,” he said.
In addition to touring schools, he also met briefly with county commissioners Monday during their meeting in Beaufort.
A native of North Carolina, Dr. Jackson has been in public education more than 25 years in the state. For the last six years, since 2014, he has been the superintendent of the Edenton-Chowan school system.
Prior to assuming his position with that district, Dr. Jackson served in Union County Public Schools for 12 years, spending a combined 10 years as a high school and elementary principal in three schools. He was the founding principal of two of the schools there.
During his final year as a principal, Dr. Jackson was selected as the 2011 North Carolina State Principal of the Year, the North Carolina High School Principal of the Year and National Distinguished Principal of the Year. He spent his final two years in Union County as the school system’s chief communications officer.
Dr. Jackson was recently honored with the 2020 Bob McRae Superintendent of the Year Award by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for his positive contributions to high school athletics. He was honored in 2019 with the Dr. Sam Houston Superintendent Leadership Award and in 2017 with the Dr. Brad Sneeden Superintendent State Leadership Award by the North Carolina School Superintendents Association, becoming the only superintendent in the state to receive both awards.
Additionally, he was selected as the 2017-18 Northeast Regional Superintendent of the Year.
He and his wife Rene, a former public school teacher, have four children, Dennis, a graduate of N.C. State University; Joshua, a graduate of Auburn University; Madelyn, a graduate of Florida State University; and Elijah, who just graduated from the University of Tennessee.
