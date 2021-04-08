NCDOT plans overnight lane closures for Emerald Isle bridge beginning Sunday

EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Department of Transportation is scheduling multiple overnight lane closures on the Emerald Isle high-rise bridge beginning Sunday.
Traffic on the bridge will be reduced to one lane Sunday at 9 p.m., with lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Monday. Beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, April 15, crews will close one lane overnight beginning at 7 p.m. and reopening it at 6 a.m. the following day.
The work includes repairing the bridge seats, which the girders rest on. The repairs were already scheduled for this year, but moved up after a recent inspection, according to the transportation department.
Flaggers will be at the ends of the bridge directing traffic. Drivers should use caution near crews and the work zone and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than usual.
