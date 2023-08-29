NEWPORT — The National Weather Service office in Newport early Tuesday morning said Tropical Storm Idalia has reached hurricane strength as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and should be at least a Category Three hurricane before it makes landfall there Wednesday morning.
From there, the storm is expected to move northeast over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas on Wednesday and Thursday, decreasing in strength as it travels.
Locally, according to the weather service, impacts are possible mid to late week but are very track dependent.
Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding concerns, starting late Wednesday and Thursday and strong wind, storm surge, and tornado impacts are possible, with the forecast being further refined in the coming days.
The storm is expected to make its closest approach to the area Thursday.
The weather service urged residents of Carteret and nearby areas to take the opportunity to complete hurricane season preparations and closely monitor subsequent forecasts from the National Hurricane Center and updates to possible threats and impacts.
As the storm begins its departure to the east, the circulation will pull a front through the area and strong northeasterly winds will spill over the area in the wake of the storm and the front.
These winds, while not explicitly part of Idalia, could be near or approaching tropical storm force themselves, and could lead to damaging wind concerns as well as beach erosion and ocean overwash issues for the northern Outer Banks and soundside flooding concerns along the Pamlico Sound and Neuse River.
For the weekend, the service predicts northeasterly winds will usher in a dry and relatively cooler airmass, leading to clearing skies and highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 60s.
