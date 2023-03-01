EMERALD ISLE — Dave Bernstein of Geodynamics, the county’s beach surveying firm, said Monday the first phase of a search for new sand deposits for future Bogue Banks beach nourishment projects is complete and a second one is beginning.
Speaking during a meeting of the Carteret County Beach Commission in the Emerald Isle commissioners’ meeting room, Bernstein, a geospatial mapping specialist, hydrographer and geographic information system professional, told commissioners that the first phase of the search yielded promising sources of sand, but much more needs to be known before it’s determined if they are feasible for future use.
The search has encompassed the nearshore ocean waters off Bogue Banks, focusing in part on “paleo channels,” old channels that ran to the ocean before being buried as sea level rose. The effort has also identified possible sand sources in shoals in inlets.
“We’ve found a number of possible areas,” Bernstein said. “We’ll need to take cores (samples) in some areas,” he said.
The effort has to avoid shipwrecks and other potentially important cultural and historic sites, as well artificial reefs and important fishing areas. As such, Bernstein said, the county study will have to include individual consultations with various agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Another important factor is the cost of getting the sand and bringing it to Bogue Banks, and that depends on a lot of factors, such as distance from the island and the depth of the water.
Beach commission vice chair John Brodman, mayor of Pine Knoll Shores, said another key will be “is there enough” sand in a site to make it worthwhile, and “is it good enough” to place on the beaches of the county’s tourism magnet.
The beach commission, which advises the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, now headed by Ryan Davenport, endorsed the multi-year project in 2021 after completing three years of nourishment work along Bogue Banks beaches, from Fort Macon State Park at the east end of the island to the tip of Emerald Ise at the western end.
While there are no major nourishment projects currently planned, and experts don’t believe the search for additional sand is an emergency, county commissioners last year approved $1 million for the first phase of the work.
At that time, Greg Rudolph, then manager of the shore protection office, noted there had been “sand wars” in Florida, as local governments scrambled to find beach-quality material for increasing numbers of nourishment projects as sea level rises and hurricanes become more frequent and powerful.
The county’s goal is to make sure that in addition to the traditional sand “borrow” site in the ocean off Atlantic Beach, there will be enough sand available to cover the needs for the 44 remaining years in the county’s 50-year Bogue Banks beach nourishment master plan.
In other business at the meeting Monday, the commission reelected Atlantic Beach Councilman Danny Navey as its chair and Brodman as its vice chair.
The commission is made up of two representatives from Emerald Isle, two from Pine Knoll Shores, two from Atlantic Beach, one from Indian Beach, one from Bogue Banks at-large, one from the county at-large, one from the county commission and one from the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority. All are appointed by the county commission.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.