Mill Creek Fire Department collects items for Hurricane Laura survivors

MILL CREEK — When Mill Creek Assistant Fire Chief Doug Ford saw the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles, La., he wanted to help.
“I was sitting on my couch watching TV on Thursday night and I thought, as much as people helped Carteret County following Hurricane Florence, why doesn’t Carteret County do something to help them?” he said Monday.
He and his wife Amy got in contact with a relief agency, Southeast Rescue and Relief, that is currently helping families in the Lake Charles area who were devastated by the Category 4 hurricane that hit Louisiana and Texas late Thursday. After making contact with agency representatives, the Fords organized a collection drive.
Assistant Chief Ford said items will be collected at the fire department, at 2370 Mill Creek Road in Mill Creek, through Thursday evening. He, his wife and other volunteers plan to rent trucks and drive the supplies to a church in Lake Charles, where Southeast Rescue and Relief is staging
“We hope to arrive there sometime Saturday morning,” Assistant Chief Ford said.
Items that have been requested include chainsaws and generators that can be left, baby food, diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, tarps and roofing nails, nails to board up windows, pet food and pet care items, hygiene products, cleaning supplies and nonperishable food. They are not accepting clothes.
Assistant Chief Ford added that cash donations are being accepted to purchase gas for generators once they arrive near the area. He said those writing checks should make them out to the Mill Creek Fire Association if they desire a tax deduction receipt.
He said once they arrive in Lake Charles, they plan to take photos and post them on the fire department’s Facebook page so those who donated can follow along.
Mill Creek EMT Faith Hammond was among those organizing donated items inside the fire department building Monday. Ms. Hammond said she was glad to help because she remembers what it was like in New Bern and Carteret County following Hurricane Florence, a Category 1 hurricane that caused severe flooding in eastern North Carolina in September 2018.
“So many people helped us following Florence, I felt like it’s time that we give back and help others,” she said.
As for the damage caused by Laura, the storm packed 150-mph winds and a storm surge that Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said was as high as 15 feet, according to The Associated Press. Louisiana officials reported two additional deaths Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the storm in Louisiana and Texas to 18. More than half of those died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
For more information about the collection drive, contact Assistant Chief Ford at 252-241-1780.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
