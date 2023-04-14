SWANSBORO — The N.C. Coastal Federation (NCCF) has teamed up with local birding experts and Lady Swan Boat Tours to offer a chance to experience the White Oak River and surrounding coastal waterways and the incredible birds that call them home. These fun and educational tours will happen over the next several months.
North Carolina is considered a birders’ paradise, as more than 400 species have been recorded in the state, and the coastal plains area sits along one of the most important migratory routes in the country.
The area is also home to many species, including shorebirds, gulls, raptors and songbirds. As part of the tour, visitors will look at the thriving estuaries around Bear Island, Huggins Island, Bogue Sound and the White Oak River, looking for both residential and migratory birds.
Lady Swan Boat Tours has been hosting birding cruises for more than a decade. Owner Jane Simpson says taking people out on these trips is as much about sharing this incredible area with visitors as it is about supporting the federation.
“When we started our business, one of our main goals was to help people from everywhere learn more about our beautiful area and the importance of respecting and supporting the natural environment here,” she said in a press release. “We have been very lucky to partner with the N.C. Coastal Federation for the last 10-plus years to do that and more through our birding cruises and other specialty trips. Coastal federation volunteers Joanne Powell and Ed Phillips are the rockstars of the birding trips. Their knowledge and enthusiasm make these cruises a real treat for everyone!”
For volunteer and NCCF board member Powell, who helps lead the tours, every trip is one to remember.
“Every cruise is enjoyable and unique,” she said. “The Lady Swan is a perfect vessel for bird watching along the coastal waterways.”
The birding cruises will take place on April 30, May 14 and June 11. To signup, visit the federation’s website at https://www.nccoast.org/event/birding-cruise/. A portion of the ticket sales is donated to the NCCF to support work to protect and restore North Carolina’s beautiful coast.
The NCCF has offices in Ocean, Wanchese and Wrightsville Beach.
