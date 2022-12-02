CARTERET COUNTY — The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library will hold its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8-10 at the main county public library branch at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 100, Beaufort.
This is the organization’s largest book sale of the year, with more than 5,000 fiction and non-fiction titles for adults and children, donated over the last year by community members. Limited DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will also be available. Proceeds of the sale support programs and services of the Carteret County Public Library.
The best selection of books is available when the sale opens to Friends of the Carteret County Public Library members in a special preview night from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Memberships with the organization begin at $10. Membership forms will be available at the door, and new members are welcome to sign up on Dec. 8.
The sale will be open to the general public 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9-10.
Books are $1 for paperbacks, $2 for hardbacks and $5 for a bag. Bags will be provided at the sale for those who need them, and customers will be able to purchase as many books they can fit into the bag for $5. Customers can also bring their own bag to fill with their favorite books. Cash and checks will be accepted.
For more information about the Carteret County Public Library and the Friends of the Carteret County Public Library, visit carteretcountypubliclibrary.com.
