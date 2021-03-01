BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 9 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the system’s YouTube Channel. There will be a limited number of chairs for the public because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Seating will be available on a first come, first-seated basis.
Public comments, along with your name and address, should be emailed to superintendent@carteretk12.org by noon March 9. Comments will be read during the meeting.
