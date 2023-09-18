CEDAR POINT — Pumpkins and people, and plenty of both.
Close to 200 volunteers formed a long, curling human conveyor belt Saturday morning to unload possibly as many as 5,000 bright orange pumpkins from a 52-foot tractor-trailer and put them in the pumpkin patch at The Market at Cedar Point.
Jeff and Mary Miller, owners of the market on the south side of Highway 24, put out a call for volunteers to unload the trailer in preparation for selling the orbs in their annual fundraiser for their nonprofit Hannah’s Hope Foundation, which aids children in need at schools throughout Carteret and Onslow counties.
Although the truck was expected to arrive at 9 a.m., Jeff said many volunteers were there as early as 8 a.m., ready and willing to pass along the pumpkins, which ranged in size from small and light to huge and very heavy.
Sales began Sunday and another shipment of thousands of pumpkins will arrive Saturday, Oct. 7. Volunteers will be needed then, too.
Pumpkin sales are from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every other day except Wednesday.
“It’s our biggest fundraiser, by far,” Jeff said. “Last year we raised $23,000.” He expects to raise even more this year. The market also sells Christmas trees each year for the same purpose.
The Millers formed Hannah’s Hope about 10 years ago, after Mary’s daughter, Hannah Faye Smith, died in a car accident at 7:50 p.m. on Highway 58 near the intersection with Taylor Notion Road on Friday the 13th in January 2012.
“Hannah was the girl who always sat with the bullied kids, the unpopular kids, the kids no one else wanted to sit with, at lunch at school,” Mary said to the News-Times back in December 2014 when Hannah’s Hope started. “That was just her. She always wanted to help people.
“I remember very clearly one night she was standing in front of the fireplace, and we were talking about what she wanted to do. She was going to go to Carteret Community College and then transfer somewhere, and she said she didn’t know exactly what she wanted to do, but she knew she wanted to help people, wanted to make a difference in people’s lives. And that’s why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
The idea was to “give children a chance to change their future,” she said. “We want to help them play sports if their parents don’t have the fees, or to be in the band, or to go to soccer camp, or participate in field trips their parents might not be able to afford.”
“It means so much to us to do this to help people in our community,” Mary said Saturday. “A lot of parents have trouble paying the fees for their children to participate in activities in schools. We know they appreciate it.”
Hannah’s Hope helps the Millers, too, as they’re fulfilling Hannah’s hope to help others.
The volunteers Saturday were scouts, band members, athletes, parents, you name it, of all ages and sizes, but they had at least one thing in common: helping the Millers help others.
Saturday, Jeff said it’s heart-warming to see so many people, from all walks of life, working for a good cause.
The Millers get the pumpkins from a distributor, Pumpkins USA, in Goldsboro. Pumpkins USA buys them in New Mexico, because of the great growing season there. Mary said that helps others, too because the growers are native Americans who depend on it for much of their yearly income.
