Cedar Point planners to consider 2 proposed residential developments Tuesday

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board will meet at town hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to review and possibly make recommendations to town commissioners on two new subdivision plans.
The first, called Bridge View, is an 83-lot residential development off the south side of Highway 24, just east of the Magens Bay subdivision. A portion of the proposed project is along Bogue Sound.
The developer is listed on the plan submitted to the town as Cedar Point Developers LLC of Jacksonville, and the managing member listed on the N.C. Secretary of State’s website is Steven Kellum of Jacksonville.
The second plan is for Flipper’s Cove, a nine-lot residential subdivision proposed at 325 Highway 24, on the north side of the highway, between Ash Street and Cedar Lane. It’s bordered on two sides by canals and is just east of the Salty Air Market. The land totals 4.3 acres, and the owners of the property are Keith and Carla Buckhold of Swansboro.
During their November meeting, town commissioners, at the recommendation of the planning board, rezoned the front portion of the tract, adjoining Highway 24, from B-2 (general business) to R-15 (residential, minimum lot size 15,000 square feet) district.
The rear portion of the acreage was already zoned R-15, and the Buckholds wanted the opportunity to put houses on the entire tract.
Last year, during the public hearing on that rezoning request, Mr. Buckhold said he’d been “sitting on this (property) for a long time” and thought it was more suitable for residential development than commercial.
During that same meeting, town administrator David Rief agreed. He said the land is fairly low and whatever is built there would need to be elevated because of flood prevention rules. Elevating business development is less feasible than taking the measures for homes, he continued.
There will be somewhat limited seating in town hall for the meeting Tuesday, as social distancing will be required to combat the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.