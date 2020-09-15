Carteret County Schools reports additional confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system has reported two new COVID-19 cases at Croatan High School, making the total number of confirmed cases in county schools 10.
According to a COVID-19 reporting section on the school system’s website, the two newest CHS cases were confirmed Monday. This brings the total number of cases confirmed at the school since Aug. 30 to four.
Officials reported the first two confirmed cases in county schools Aug. 28 at Bogue Sound Elementary, with a third case at that school confirmed Sept. 8. Officials confirmed two cases at CHS Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. Then, two cases were confirmed Sept. 7 at White Oak Elementary, with a third WOES case reported Sept. 9.
There was no comment from Tuesday on the new cases.
On the school district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson stated, “Please be aware, should an individual in the school system receive a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the Carteret County Health Department.”
He further stated the school system continues to implement safety precautions to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the schools.
In addition, Dr. Jackson asks students, parents, guardians and employees to practice safety measures when not in the school buildings.
“Working to keep our school buildings safe places to learn is vitally important and we will continue to do whatever is necessary to keep our students and employees safe during these uncertain times,” he said.
According to the health department, the best protection against COVID-19 is to wear a face covering or mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others and wash your hands frequently.
