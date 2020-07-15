RALEIGH — The application period for homeowners who need assistance with repairs due to damage from hurricanes Florence and/or Matthew is now open.
ReBuild NC, a program of the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, established the Homeowner Recovery Program to help homeowners repair, reconstruct or elevate homes damaged by the storms. The program is part of a comprehensive plan to distribute federal Community Development Block Grant–Disaster Recovery funds within North Carolina’s hardest hit communities, including Carteret County.
“The damaging impacts of Hurricanes Florence and Matthew can still be seen in many North Carolina communities today,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a release announcing the application period has opened. “The Homeowner Recovery Program can help homeowners rebuild smarter and stronger to make them more resilient against future storms.”
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development took 500 days after Hurricane Florence made landfall in September 2018 to issue the federal register notice specifying requirements for using $542 million in CBDG-DR funds appropriated to North Carolina by Congress.
Because of NCORR’s advance strategic work, North Carolina had an action plan ready within 24 hours of the notice publication, outlining how the state proposes to use the recovery funding. In April, North Carolina became the first among states with 2018 disaster grants to receive approval from HUD on its plan.
Homeowners who have already applied to ReBuild NC do not need to reapply. Homeowners may be eligible for assistance if they owned and occupied a home during the time of hurricanes Florence and/or Matthew. If homeowners have received assistance from other sources, they may still be eligible for help through the Homeowner Recovery Program.
In order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of applicants during the novel coronavirus pandemic, ReBuild NC has developed an online application and redesigned its website to include additional resources for homeowners. People interested in applying to the program should visit ReBuild.NC.gov. More information is also available by calling 833-275-7262.
The NCORR was established in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild. The office, which is a part of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, administers programs that support disaster recovery and resiliency.
