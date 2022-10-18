BEAUFORT — With the number of officers in the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on the rise in recent years, Sheriff Asa Buck has requested using rental space for staff.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners approved his request Monday night during its monthly meeting in the Administration Building on Courthouse Square.
The action came one month after the item had been on the consent agenda – a list of noncontroversial items that can be approved with a single vote – but was pulled for more consideration at the board’s Sept. 19 meeting.
According to a memo from Sheriff Buck, the crowded conditions have resulted in multiple personnel working in common areas of the department. In addition, he said, some personnel have been moved to the Administration Building.
“We have two detectives sharing a very small office … and both of our evidence storage lockers are full. We’d like to move those detectives out and use that space for evidence storage,” Sheriff Buck told commissioners.
In addition, the school liaison officer has no office, and Sheriff Buck said he would like an additional detective next fiscal year, primarily because of still increasing numbers of drug cases, and that new detective at present would not have an office.
The sheriff said his office is being overwhelmed by the drug cases, including overdose death investigations.
“We investigate the majority of those,” the sheriff said, because most of them happen outside the municipalities.
“The building we’re in opened in the mid-90s,” Sheriff Buck said. “We have been dealing with space issues for many years. We’ve tried to make the best of it.”
In essence, the sheriff said, staff has doubled in recent years, with the addition of new officers for the rapidly growing western end of the county and more school resource officers to increase safety for students and staff.
There is also a need for space for deputies to write reports when they come in from patrols.
“We are out of space,” the sheriff said.
Another problem is that there is really no separate space for suspects and witnesses, who are not supposed to be in contact with each other. “It’s been kind of a chess game to move them around,” the sheriff said.
Sheriff Buck said the space, in a building known as Queen Anne’s Quarters at 601 Cedar St. in Beaufort is convenient.
Commissioners asked County Manager Tommy Burns if there is any space in the courthouse that could be renovated and used by the sheriff’s office.
The manager said there is some, but the sheriff needs the space now, and renovation is also expensive.
Commissioner Jimmy Farrington made the motion to approve the lease and Chair Ed Wheatly seconded. They were joined in the four-vote majority by Marks Mansfield and Robin Comer.
Commissioners Chuck Shinn and Bob Cavanaugh did not vote for the motion, and Commissioner Chris Chadwick was absent.
The lease is for four years, beginning at $1,980 per month for the first year. After the first year of the term of the lease, the rent will increase 3% per year.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
