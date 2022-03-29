BEAUFORT — Town officials seek to pay for improvements to the town’s water and wastewater infrastructure with American Rescue Plan Act funding.
The board of commissioners met for its regular work session Monday, March 28 in the Beaufort Train Depot. The work session was also broadcast live via Facebook. During the meeting, the board received a request from town staff for four resolutions to apply to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Infrastructure for four separate funding applications: one to design upgrades for five wastewater pump stations, one to conduct the upgrades, one for a wastewater system rehabilitation project and one to improve the town’s water distribution system.
Town Engineer Greg Meshaw said at the work session DWI is administering ARPA funds which, if granted, could be used for these projects. Applications are due to the state division by May 2.
“There’s going to be numerous other local governments applying for these grants,” Town Manager Todd Clark said during the work session. While the board seemed generally in favor of the grants, it chose to wait to take action until the next regular board meeting scheduled for Monday, April 11 in order to review the applications.
The design grant application cap is $400,000, while the upgrade construction grant cap is $5 million. Mr. Meshaw said staff estimates the upgrade construction cost for the five stations will be $4.1 million.
Meanwhile, the rehabilitation project has an existing funding source in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. However, Mr. Meshaw said the project has gone over-budget, though only by a few thousand dollars.
“We’re fine tuning it (the cost estimate),” he said. “By the time of the application, we’ll know what that amount is.”
The last application will cover anticipated overages for the water system portion of the project the USDA is funding. Mr. Meshaw said this cost is estimated at $69,000.
Town officials have been looking into improvements to the town’s water and sewer infrastructure as early as January. At the Jan. 24 work session, the board discussed a wastewater asset management plan, which included a 10-year, $8,436,000.69 capital improvement plan. This plan, which the board unanimously adopted at its Feb. 14 meeting, included the above projects.
More infrastructure than just water and sewer are under repairs in Beaufort. The board unanimously approved at the work session a $76,000 budget amendment to contract Carteret Marine to replace the ferry docks along the Front Street waterfront. Town finance director Christi Wood said at the meeting the cost includes replacing the existing wooden docks with aluminum.
The following also occurred at Monday’s work session:
The board unanimously approved a $29,035 audit contract with Martin Starnes & Associates. This contract is $2,000 more than the previous fiscal year’s audit contract due to a single audit fee required due to federal funding the town received.
The board unanimously scheduled a public hearing for a proposed zoning amendment to allow duplexes as a permitted use in TR (transitional zone). The board will conduct the hearing at the regular business meeting scheduled on April 11.
The board unanimously went into closed session to consult with the town attorney.
