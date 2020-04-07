INDIAN BEACH — Authorities are investigating a house fire that broke out Tuesday morning on Shore Drive.
A call went out over the emergency scanner at about 8:15 a.m. reporting a bathroom fire in a residence at 217 Shore Drive in Indian Beach. The Indian Beach, Emerald Isle and Pine Knoll Shores fire departments responded.
Indian Beach Fire Chief Josh Haraway said crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the house. First responders had the fire under control by 8:47 a.m.
“The fire is under investigation,” Chief Haraway said at about 8:55 a.m. “The fire is out, no one was hurt.”
Chief Haraway said as of early Tuesday morning the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage hadn’t been determined.
While the owners off the house were present at the time of the fire, they declined to comment.
