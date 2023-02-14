ATLANTIC — Live oak trees line the streets of Atlantic, but none carry the weight of those planted in front of the elementary school.
The trees honor the memories of five former students.
Stephanie Ann McInnis Fulcher, 42, of Sea Level; Fulcher’s son Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15, of Sea Level; Noah Lee Styron, 15, of Cedar Island; Michael Daily Shepard, 15, of Atlantic; and Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16, of Atlantic were among eight people killed on Feb. 13, 2022 when the plane carrying them, returning from a waterfowl hunt at Lake Mattamuskeet, went down three miles east of Drum Inlet along Cape Lookout National Seashore.
“Every time that I ride by here and see these trees, I will think about them,” said Terry McInnis, grandfather of Kole. “We appreciate all that has been done for them. I think it’s awesome.”
Fulcher’s partner Douglas Hunter Parks, 45, of Sea Level, pilot Ernest “Teen” Durwood Rawls, 67, of Greenville, and Rawls’ son Jeffrey Worthington Rawls, 28, of Greenville, were also killed in the crash.
Atlantic Elementary School (AES) hosted a memorial ceremony Monday morning in front of the school and dedicated the trees to the former students.
Plaques will be placed in front of the five live oaks to honor Fulcher, McInnis, Styron, Shepard and Taylor. Current students surrounded the trees during the ceremony and released blue balloons.
“We remember those we lost one year ago today,” AES Principal Greg Guthrie said. “The boys were in the same classes, and they hung out together then, and they were hanging out together one year ago today when coming back from a hunting trip. They left us way too soon.”
Guthrie, now in his eighth year as principal at Atlantic, was in his first year when the four boys were in the fourth grade. Fulcher also served as a substitute teacher that year.
“It brings it so close to home,” he said. “We were just looking at the best way to pay remembrance and pay tribute. These trees, we hope they will be here for years and years to come.”
The tragedy hits close to home for Chris Chadwick as well. The Carteret County Commissioner’s daughter, Larrington, was in the same class as the four boys.
“Noah, Jake, Daily, Kole, they grew up together,” he said. “They were coming to my house for Easter egg hunts and end-of-school pig pickings or hot dog roasts.”
Chadwick was one of many who took to boats in the days after the crash searching for wreckage.
“It’s a tough day,” he said. “One year ago, probably the most horrible event of my life, spent three days in the ocean trying to gather what we could. Down East is made up of a lot of small communities, but we’re all one together. Everybody has to lean on each other. When times are tough, Down East is at its strongest.”
Hardly anyone in the small communities or at the school has gone untouched by the tragic plane crash.
Deidre Arthur is now a tech facilitator, media coordinator and principal intern, but when the boys were in school, she was their fifth-grade teacher.
“It was a small class and tight-knit, but they had their unique personalities,” she said. “Daily, he was into shrimping, fishing, hunting. Jake was very academic and into Boy Scouts. Kole was into the military and things associated with that. Noah was outdoorsy like Daily, and he would work on things whether it was a lawnmower or boat motor. We wanted to do something for them, because they have a special connection to us.”
Rev. Nelson Koonce of Cedar Island United Methodist Church also spoke at the event, calling the boys “lights of the community.”
“Those boys were fun," he said. “We honor them today, and we grieve. We know they are waiting on the other side. We ask for strength for the community, and we dedicate this day to them.”
