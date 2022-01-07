BMS principal Emory picked as director of secondary education for county school system

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announced Wednesday that Beaufort Middle School principal Jessica Emory has been named director of secondary education for the county school system.
She replaces Dr. Sue Kreuser, who retired Dec. 31.
According to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon, the school system will begin the search for a new BMS principal, and Ms. Emory will continue to serve as principal until her replacement is hired.
“I am excited for Ms. Emory to join the Central Services staff, as her presence and expertise will continue to strengthen our Curriculum and Instruction team,” Dr. Jackson said. “Her years of experience as a principal will add tremendous value to the position, and Ms. Emory will continue to be a phenomenal leader within the Carteret County Public Schools system.”
Ms. Emory has been principal of Beaufort Middle School since 2018. She previously served as principal of Harkers Island Elementary School in 2017-18 and as principal of Banks Road Year-Round Elementary School in Wake County from 2015-17.
She was selected as the 2020 Carteret County Public Schools Principal of the Year.
Ms. Emory holds a master of administration degree from N.C. State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education and English from Gordon College in Wenham, Mass. She has also completed doctoral work through N.C. State University.
Of her selection, Ms. Emory said, “I am humbled by this opportunity to serve the educators of this phenomenal school system. I know that through our collective efforts we will continue to grow our instructional practices, positively impact student learning, and meet the needs of each of our learners. While I will miss the deep, school-based relationships with students and staff, I will carry each one of them in my heart as I lead in this capacity.”
