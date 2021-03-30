BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority has selected Talbert & Bright to continue serving as the engineer of record for the Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
The airport authority met Thursday via Zoom to consider proposals from two companies for the role, which is a requirement set by the Federal Aviation Administration. The other company to submit a proposal was Orlando, Fla.-based aviation consulting firm AVCON.
Talbert & Bright has served as the airport’s engineer of record for five years and will do so for another five years based on the authority’s decision last week. The previous contract expired March 6, meaning there was a brief period of time during which there was no official engineer of record for the airport.
“If the board feels comfortable, we need to go ahead and make a recommendation and get a contract in place because (the FAA) could hold up grant funds until we get that contract in place,” Airport Manager Jesse Vinson said of the lapsed contract. The FAA requires airports to seek out new proposals each time the engineer of record contract comes up for renewal.
There is no cost associated with retaining the engineer of record, Mr. Vinson told the News-Times. Further, the airport is not obligated to award projects to its chosen engineer of record, which must submit proposals and bid on projects like any other company.
The purpose of an engineer of record, as Mr. Vinson put it, is to keep the airport “on the straight and narrow path.” The selected firm typically assists with applying for and administering grant funds and ensures FAA requirements are being followed, among other duties.
“It’s an important role,” Jay Talbert of Talbert & Bright noted.
Talbert & Bright is an airport consulting firm based in Wilmington with sister offices in Charlotte, Richmond, Va., and Columbia, S.C. It provides planning and design services to airports throughout the Southeast.
After reviewing the proposals from both companies, authority member Bob Coles recommended choosing Talbert & Bright in order to maintain a sense of continuity with the numerous ongoing projects currently taking place at the airport.
“I read through both proposals, I thought both would do an adequate job, but we know Talbert & Bright and they’ve done a very good job, so that’s why I’m in favor of them,” Mr. Coles said.
Mr. Vinson later told the News-Times some of the ongoing projects are time-sensitive and he felt there would be too great of a learning curve to bring on a new firm part of the way through the work. Among other projects, the airport is in the midst of a more than $4 million effort to rebuild around 30 hangars damaged or destroyed in hurricanes Florence and Dorian. That project is largely funded through an Economic Development Administration grant and must be fully complete within 33 months of the grant being awarded last July.
