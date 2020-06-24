Carteret County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — Healthofficials confirmed four additional positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 68.
According to a 4 p.m. update on the county’s website, carteretcountync.gov, there are currently 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County. Of the 68 total cases, 50 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three people have died. Health care providers have conducted testing for 1,474 patients, to date.
A county map with a breakdown of COVID-19 cases by zip code is also available on the county’s website.
For more information on COVID-19 in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060.
