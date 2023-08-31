CARTERET COUNTY — Road flooding and power outages were the biggest problems in the county as Tropical Storm Idalia brushed the are Wednesday night and Thursday.
There were scattered reports of downed trees; flooding Down East, including Merrimon Road and Laurel Road in North River, which were underwater Thursday morning; some ponding of rainwater on Highway 24 between Cape Carteret and Morehead City; and flooding on parts of Front Street in Beaufort. Overall, though, most roads were passable Thursday morning.
Shane Kearns, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Newport, said despite heavy rainfall late Wednesday and Thursday morning, “We didn’t receive many reports of flash flooding in Carteret County. There was ponding on roads and there were some lanes and roads underwater, but we didn’t receive many road closure calls in Carteret County.”
Kearns said overall the county received 4 to 10 inches of rain so far, with Beaufort receiving the most with 8 to 10 inches.
The winds started kicking up to tropical storm force Thursday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, there were average sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph, with gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
Kearns said winds and rains should slowly taper off throughout the day, and by Friday morning it will be mostly sunny. Northeast winds will average 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
While there had been threats of tornadoes, Kearns said there were no confirmed tornadoes or waterspouts.
