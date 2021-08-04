BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools’ chief technology officer Michael McKay recently graduated from the Certified Government Chief Information Officers program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.
Mr. McKay is one of the 45 local government, state agency, community college and K-12 education technology leaders in the state who successfully completed the course this year. Over the course of its existence, the CGCIO program has graduated more than 2,000 public sector technology leaders across the nation.
“I am extremely proud of Mr. McKay’s willingness and enthusiasm for continuing to grow as a leader. This commitment to continuous improvement and having a growth mindset are very much an integral part of the culture of the Carteret County Public Schools system,” Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in a press release. “Crucial to the school system being able to continue to provide a world-class education to our students was Mr. McKay's leadership throughout the pandemic in ensuring that our students had the devices they needed and that our technology infrastructure was sound.”
The CGCIO program is the first local government-specific program for CIOs in the nation and began in 2005. It is designed for information technology directors and chief information officers whose responsibilities require a broad understanding of management, leadership, legal, regulatory and enterprise topics. The course is approximately 240 hours long and course instruction covers strategic technology planning, communication, emerging technology trends, risk assessment and management, acquisition management, change management, leadership, cybersecurity and legal issues related to technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.