DMF schedules workshops on draft striped bass amendment

MOREHEAD CITY — Anyone in Carteret County with an interest in the management of estuarine striped bass has several opportunities to give input to state fishery managers on a draft fishery management plan amendment.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a workshop by webinar over several days in September and October with the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee to review draft Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan. Interested participants may listen to the workshop by phone or listen and view presentations by joining online.
Web conference links, phone numbers, meeting materials and other information is available at the website deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/marine-fisheries/stripedbass-amendment2.
According to the draft amendment, the goal of the amendment is to manage estuarine striped bass fisheries to achieve self-sustaining populations. The intent is to provide sustainable harvest based on science-based decision-making processes.
“If biological and/or environmental actors prevent a self-sustaining population, then alternate management strategies will be implemented that provide protection for and access to the resource,” the draft amendment reads.
The existing Estuarine Striped Bass FMP was last revised in November 2020. The fishery is divided into two geographic management units: the northern unit, which consists of the Roanoke River management area and the Albemarle Sound management area, and the southern unit, which consists of the central/southern management area, including Carteret County’s estuarine waters.
Amendment workshop dates and times are as follows:
· 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28.
· 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.
· 1-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.
· 1-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
While the workshop is open to the public, no public comment will be accepted.
This workshop consists of the fishery management plan advisory committee and the division plan development team members, including Division of Marine Fisheries and Wildlife Resource Commission staff. The advisory committee will assist the division by providing input for consideration to refine draft Amendment 2 of the N.C. Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.
Workshop-style meetings allow scientists, managers, and stakeholders on the committee to address questions, comments and concerns more effectively and in a less formal setting.
Based on the outcome of the workshop, the division will present a revised draft of Amendment 2 to the Marine Fisheries Commission in 2022. Additional public review and comment on the draft plan will then be solicited and is critical input to completing the final plan.
