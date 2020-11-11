RALEIGH — The State of North Carolina Internship Program is accepting applications for summer 2021. College students interested in careers in state government can apply to participate in the summer enrichment program through Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Students can choose from a list of internship opportunities using an online portal, located on the N.C. Department of Administration’s Council for Women and Youth Involvement website, which includes an interactive map for students to easily apply for state government internship opportunities across the state.
“The State of North Carolina Internship Program is a great opportunity for students to not only receive college credits and professional development experience, but also to serve as public servants for our state,” N.C. Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders said. “Each year we look forward to working with students from across the state, preparing them for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”
Since its establishment in 1969, more than 4,300 internships have been awarded to North Carolina college students. The program is open to all North Carolina residents attending a college, university, technical institute or community college.
This year’s pool of internship projects may be remote, in-person or a hybrid, depending on recommendations outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the office of the governor.
Student interns will earn $8.25 per hour and work 40 hours per week for 10 weeks during the summer, which runs May 24-July 30, 2021. The program offers students real-world experience in a wide range of state government workplaces.
Internships provide opportunities for students to work in their chosen field and to consider careers in public service.
“The internship program is highly competitive and if you plan to apply, I encourage you to do so early,” Internship and Youth Council Coordinator Candace Dudley said. “The program is a great platform for students interested in state government, as many return after graduation to begin a career in public service.”
The internships integrate education, career development and public service. Opportunities exist in numerous recognized fields of study, from marketing to policy and research. Interns also will participate in other activities that broaden their knowledge of public service and state government, such as virtual seminars and executive chat sessions with state government leaders.
Interns are selected through a competitive process overseen by the North Carolina Internship Council. Selection is based on a thorough review of applications, including academic records and interest in state government. Qualified candidates may be selected to interview with prospective supervisors, and matches are made.
For more information, visit the State of North Carolina Internship website or contact Ms. Dudley at 984-236-0345. Information is also available in campus career services or cooperative education offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.