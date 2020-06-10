Health director reports increase in coronavirus testing, slight increase in cases

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said there has been a “slight uptick” in new novel coronavirus cases, but it is not a surprise.
“Some of that is attributed to the increased testing efforts and some may be because more people are out and about than what there were a month ago,” Ms. Cannon said during the Carteret County Consolidated Human Services meeting, held via Zoom Monday.
“We’re still in a better position than we were in mid-April, when we saw the highest amount,” she said.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 45 confirmed cases in the county, with seven of those active. Ms. Cannon said as of Monday morning, the county had tested at least 1,012 people.
“I say at least because not all providers are letting us know who they are testing,” she said. “This is not including the pre-op testing conducted by Carteret Health Care ahead of any elective surgeries.”
She added that as of May 15, the testing criteria has changed.
“As of right now, there are populations, regardless of symptoms, who can receive a test,” she said. “There are certain populations that should be tested.”
She encouraged people to speak to a health care provider about being tested for the novel coronavirus.
Additionally, she said health care providers should ensure testing for those with symptoms, close contacts of a known positive case, those who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings, those at high risk of severe illness, members of marginalized populations, health care workers and first responders and frontline and essential workers at places where social distancing is hard to maintain.
Tuesday, Ms. Cannon said the state added one additional group that should be tested. According to the state, testing should be considered for people who have attended protests, rallies or mass gatherings, particularly if they were in crowds or could not practice effective social distancing.
For those without a regular provider or whose provider does not administer the test, the county health department is offering free tests in the parking lot.
“We are hearing from the community that a lot of providers are only testing if they are symptomatic,” she said. “However, at the health department we are testing anyone who falls into the previously mentioned categories. Essentially, the health department is serving as a safety net.”
Ms. Cannon said those who are tested may have to quarantine until the test results come back.
“We are deciding that on a case-by-case basis,” Ms. Cannon said.
She added that even if a person tests negative, that doesn’t mean they won’t get coronavirus in the future.
“A COVID test is just a point-in-time snapshot,” she said. “You could pick up COVID a few days later.”
Ms. Cannon said if a person tests positive, the health department follows up with the patient and begins contact tracing with close contacts.
With the recent reopening of certain businesses, such as restaurants and pools, Ms. Cannon said health department personnel are fielding many questions from the public.
“Part of the problem is the information we receive changes a lot,” she said. “We continue to recommend the public follow the three W’s: Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands.”
Board member Ed Myers said he was concerned about seeing larger crowds of people in the county, with many not wearing masks.
“I’ve noticed in some restaurants (there are) no gloves and no masks,” Mr. Myers said.
Ms. Cannon said the health department can strongly encourage restaurant owners to have employees wear gloves and masks, “but they are not required.” She added that law enforcement is responsible for enforcing violations of regulations.
“There is nothing the health department can do about that,” she said.
Ms. Cannon further reported the health department has “partially reopened” regular clinics and continues to encourage the use of telehealth, as appropriate.
“We are still trying to do as much business via phone and outside as possible, but we understand some services require a traditional visit,” she said.
To make an appointment for coronavirus testing or other services, call the health department at 252-728-8550.
For more information about the novel coronavirus in Carteret County, call the citizens inquiry hotline at 252-726-7060, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
