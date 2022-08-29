ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning.
Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd.
When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex laying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
Emergency personnel identified Miller had been stabbed in the left side of the chest. He later passed away from his wounds at Carteret Health Care.
After obtaining video from nearby cameras, police believe at least three people were breaking into cars shortly before the stabbing, Harvey said. Officers were still canvassing the area as of Monday evening.
The suspects are described as men of medium height and build wearing dark sweatshirts and face coverings. They were last seen driving a gray or silver four-door sedan.
The stabbing is believed to be an isolated incident due to the coinciding vehicle thefts. Motivation was not immediately transparent, police said.
Anyone with additional information on the case may contact the police department at 252-726-2523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.