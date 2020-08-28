MOREHEAD CITY — Though operations at Carteret Health Care have largely returned to normal amid the coronavirus pandemic, some restrictions and precautions remain in place as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Carteret County.
The hospital has resumed elective procedures, as well as many of the outpatient services that were temporarily suspended when confirmed COVID-19 cases began appearing in Carteret County around mid-March. The hospital began gradually reintroducing services in early May while continuing to work with public health officials on best practices.
Some visitation restrictions and other guidelines, like mandatory face masks and symptom screening at hospital entrances, remain in place, and hospital officials continue to urge social distancing and good hygiene as effective ways to prevent the spread of the virus. Current visitation hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily for inpatients, who are allowed one healthy adult support person/visitor for the duration of their stay.
Visitation times for outpatients and emergency room patients depend on the time of visit or scheduled appointment, with emergency room patients generally allowed one healthy adult support person 24/7 for the duration of their stay. Up to two healthy parents or guardians may accompany patients under the age of 18, while end-of-life patients (death expected within 24 hours) are handled on a case-by-case basis.
Virtual visitation is still offered in cases where in-person visits are deemed unsafe. No visitors are allowed for patients suspected of having or confirmed positive for COVID-19.
CHC President and CEO Harvey Case gave the CHC Board of Directors an update on the hospital’s COVID-19 response during the board’s regular monthly meeting held Monday morning. Board members attended the meeting in-person at the hospital at 3500 Arendell St., while the News-Times attended via teleconference.
Mr. Case reported as of Monday, the hospital had treated 28 patients for COVID-19-related symptoms, to date. Earlier in August, CHC reached a high of eight COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time, but Mr. Case noted the number is usually lower than that.
As of Thursday, there was one reported COVID-19 hospitalization at CHC. The hospital has a dedicated wing for COVID-19 patients, including several intensive care beds.
Of the 28 COVID-19 patients admitted at CHC, Mr. Case said the majority, 21 patients, were treated and discharged with no further complications. Five patients were transferred to other facilities for further care, and two patients died from complications related to the COVID-19.
Mr. Case said most of the COVID-19 patients that were treated did not require a ventilator, but the hospital has a stock of around two dozen ventilators, should it need them.
“We are in really good shape on that end,” he said.
The hospital also continues to conduct testing, and Mr. Case reported as of Monday, CHC had seen seven positive cases out of nearly 1,500 tests completed on preoperative patients.
Most tests are sent to LabCorp for analysis with results returned in about 24-48 hours, and the hospital also has capabilities for rapid, in-house testing. The hospital currently has two in-house testing platforms, and Mr. Case said it’s looking into a third platform to potentially launch in September to expand the hospital’s testing capacity.
Mr. Case noted cases are rising countywide at a rate of about seven new confirmed cases per day. With nearly 500 overall cases and six reported deaths, he said the county’s mortality rate is less than 1.5%, which is below the state and national rate.
More information on CHC’s visitation restriction and other COVID-19 information can be found at carterethealth.org/patient-resources/coronavirus-covid-19-resources/.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.