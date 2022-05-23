MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, policymaking arm of the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, will meet in-person Wednesday and Thursday, May 25-26 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
The commission will hold in-person public comment sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday and near the beginning of the meeting on Thursday. Public comment will not be taken through web conference.
The following information pertains to in-person public comment:
· Those who wish to speak may sign up at the hotel beginning at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25.
· To accommodate as many speakers as possible, the chair will limit each speaker to three minutes.
· Those making comments will be asked to speak only once, either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, but not during both public comment periods.
· Those who wish to submit handouts to the commission during a public comment period should bring at least 12 copies to the meeting.
The public may also submit written comments via the following methods:
· An online form accessible through the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.
· Mail to May 2022 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.
· Dropped off at the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Morehead City Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St., Morehead City.
The YouTube link will be posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage. After the meeting, a recording will be posted online.
Agenda items include:
· Final approval of Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan.
· Final approval of the N.C. Fishery Management Plan for Interjurisdictional Fisheries Information Update.
· Selection of preferred management for Amendment 2 to the Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan.
· Presentation on the 2022 Striped Mullet Stock Assessment Report.
The N.C. Fisheries Association, a private trade group for commercial fishermen, is urging its members to turn out offer comments on draft Amendment 2 to the stripeD bass fishery management plan and to support lifting the prohibition on the use of gill nets in the upper Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.
That ban, in a controversial move by the commission at the time, went into effect in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.