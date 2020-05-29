Farmers’ market provides masks, collects for hunger relief

BEAUFORT — Furthering the organization’s mission of healthy living, the Olde Beaufort Farmers’ Market is providing free masks to the public each Saturday morning and collecting donations for area hunger charities.
Saturday, as the market churns to life, patrons can swing by the booth near the intersection of Turner and Broad streets and grab a face covering before perusing all the vendors have to offer.
“They’re beautiful masks, and they’re very well made and they’re easy to wear,” market manager Cindy Bunch told the News-Times last week. “People are loving them, so every weekend we’re giving out a little over 100 masks.”
A volunteer team, led by Lynn Poray, is cutting and sewing the masks, and the market is asking all patrons to either bring or grab a mask to wear while shopping.
“What we are doing this year is just really giving us the opportunity to be creative with how to handle the COVID health situation and at the same time deliver our mission, which is to provide healthy living for the community,” Ms. Bunch noted.
Ms. Poray, a Beaufort resident, said making the masks is especially important to her as some of the fabric used was left to her by a late quilting friend who was a nurse.
“It makes me feel really good inside that this fabric was hers, and she was a nurse, that now it’s being used to keep people safe and make the masks,” Ms. Poray said.
A donation jar shares space on the table with the free masks, allowing those snagging them to put a little cash or change toward a good cause.
The money collected is going to area food banks and organizations meeting hunger needs. Ms. Bunch said thus far, the market has donated $450 to Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City and $430 to Loaves and Fishes in Beaufort.
Ginger Wade, manager of Martha’s Mission Cupboard, said the food bank was grateful for the support.
“I thought that was awesome how quickly (Ms. Bunch) got that much,” Ms. Wade said. The donation was put toward food for the cupboard, which currently needs dry beans and perishable goods, such as lunch meats and cheeses.
Amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the market was able to open this spring as an essential food service. Ms. Bunch said for her, the masks, donations and fighting hunger are all a part of the market’s overall objective to promote healthy, safe living while connecting shoppers to farm-fresh foods.
“It’s just like the perfect way to eat heathy and to eat safely. On top of that, when you come here and shop you are supporting your family, your friends, your neighbors who are producing the food, and then you’re supporting the local economy,” she noted. “You’re keeping your dollars right here in the pockets of our citizens.”
The market runs each Saturday of the season on the grounds of the county courthouse complex in Beaufort from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on the market’s mask initiative, email oldebeaufortfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
