Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will host its free community Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday. The movie this week will be “Monsters Inc.” Popcorn will be served.
Masks are encouraged and hand sanitizer is to be used as people enter the building.
Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church on Highway 101 will serve 300 free hot chicken meals with all the trimmings from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The meals will include chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, dessert and bottled water.
Purvis Chapel
Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church in Beaufort will host Purvis Café from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Members will serve platter entrees of fried shrimp or trout with two sides. The cost will be: trout plates, $8; shrimp plates, $10; and combo plates, $12.
There will be dine-in, carry out and local delivery upon request.
Full Gospel Businessmen
The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will hold a men’s prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Cox’s Family Restaurant in Morehead City.
The group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Cox’s Family Restaurant. The guest speaker will be William Stroud of Morehead City.
All coronavirus precautions will be in place.
Grace Presbyterian
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will host an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 with holy communion.
Those who would like to receive communion and the ashes but are not comfortable attending the in-person service may use a drive-thru between 7 and 7:30 p.m. to receive them. Call the church office at 252-728-7057 if you plan to do the drive-thru option so the church can prepare.
Masks are required and the church is practicing social distancing.
