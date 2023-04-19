CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to recommend town commissioners approve a rezoning request that could pave the way for a townhouse project off Taylor Notion Road.
The board met for its monthly session in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
The property is at 123 Taylor Notion Road, and the request is to rezone it from R-30 (single-family residential) to R-10M, which allows townhouses.
The vacant tract totals nearly two acres and is owned by Brother & Sisters LLC. The N.C. Secretary of State’s website lists the manager of the LLC as Rhett Ricks of Emerald Isle. Taylor Notion Road runs from Highway 24 to Highway 58.
Cape Carteret Planning Board Chair Susan Hall said the property is adjacent to the Star Hill golf course.
“It’s mostly cut and dried,” Hall said of the rezoning request, because the planning board previously identified the tract as one of only a few in the largely single-family residential town suitable for townhouse development. “It doesn’t seem to go against anything in the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance).”
Planning board member Paxon Holz, president of the golf course, told the board during the meeting she had no objection to the proposed rezoning.
Planning board member and former commissioner and code enforcement officer Mike King agreed it was a reasonable request.
“We worked this out pretty well,” he said.
The town planning board and commissioners in June 2022 had eyed the possibility of approving special-use permits for townhouses in the Star Hill single-family residential neighborhood, but residents turned out in big numbers to oppose the idea. Developers eventually withdrew their requests.
Residents at the time said they believed the proposed townhouses would damage the character of the area, possibly increase stormwater runoff and flooding, increase traffic and decrease safety.
But the town’s land-use plan update, which commissioners adopted in October 2022, identifies a need for alternative housing, particularly for young people and senior citizens.
The amended ordinance the town commission eventually adopted, Town Manager Frank Rush said at the time “allows for the future development of additional multi-family residential units in … in a manner that protects the integrity of existing single-family subdivisions and only on a limited number of parcels.”
It reduced the minimum parcel size required for multi-family residential projects in the R-l0M zoning district from five acres to two acres and required all parking associated with multi-family residential units be provided in individual driveways or garages associated with each individual unit, either in the front or rear of the unit. No common parking lots will be permitted.
Each unit developed must have sufficient parking space for two vehicles, a slight decrease from the requirement for 2.5 parking spaces per unit before the change.
To address concerns expressed by residents about buffering, the amendment required a 20-foot landscaping buffer along all property lines.
Rush at the time told the board that to address residents’ concerns about density and traffic, the amendment maintained the current density of 5.5 units per acre for any new multi-family residential development and limits development to four units in any one structure containing multi-family dwelling units, and a minimum unit width of 22 feet.
Finally, the ordinance requires a minimum setback of 40 feet between structures containing multi-family dwelling units.
An existing provision in the UDO prohibits multi-family residential units from being located above another unit. As a result, the ordinance allowed only townhouses or row houses and did not change the maximum building height in the district – 40 feet – and still required setbacks of 40 feet in front of structures and 30 feet on the sides and rear of structures.
Rush told the planning board Tuesday night the rezoning request should be on the town board of commissioners’ agenda for the regular meeting on Monday, May 8 for a public hearing.
Also during the meeting Monday, the board continued to discuss an ordinance amendment developed by Rush to improve stormwater management for new development and some redevelopment of properties.
The planning board made some suggestions, and Rush said he will incorporate them before bringing them back to the planning board for a recommendation to town commissioners.
“Hopefully, I will get it right and everybody will be happy,” he said.
Residents of Cape Carteret have long complained about frequent nuisance and serious flooding, and in addition to revamping the stormwater management ordinance, the town is working on various projects to alleviate flooding problems in many flood-prone areas.
