NWS forecasters say winter storm likely late Thursday through Friday

NEWPORT — Local meteorologists expect a winter storm may hit Carteret County and much of eastern North Carolina Thursday through Friday.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing Tuesday morning, warning of a significant chance of a winter storm. The NWS Newport office staff said it is “gaining more confidence” there may be a winter storm late Thursday night through Friday night along much of eastern North Carolina away from the immediate coastal area.
“Significant freezing rain is possible,” the NWS said, “along with sleet and some snow.”
As of Tuesday morning, specific amounts of ice, sleet and/or snow and exact locations and types of winter precipitation in a given area aren’t known.
The NWS said while there’s the potential for severe icing across portions of eastern North Carolina, a “developing warm layer” to the northwest of the region will dictate if the precipitation is freezing rain or sleet.
“Accumulating snow is possible as well,” the NWS said, “but better chances of snow appear to be just north and northwest of eastern North Carolina at this time…there are a lot of moving parts in forecasting winter precipitation type, amounts and exact locations when the storm system is still several days away.”
According to the extended forecast on the NWS Newport office website weather/gov/mhx, Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions in Carteret County, with party cloudy conditions Wednesday night. Thursday’s forecast includes a 40% chance of rain, growing to 60% Thursday night.
The chance of rain is forecast to continue to grow Friday, reaching 70%, then dropping to 60% again Friday night. NWS Newport meteorologists forecast conditions may clear up by Saturday, with mostly cloudy conditions expected as of Tuesday.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
