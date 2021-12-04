Carteret County Schools announces winners of 2021 holiday card competition

BEAUFORT — Carteret County public school system art students put their creative holiday energy into creating colorful Christmas cards for the 2021 season.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said Tuesday he had a difficult time choosing the winning entries for the three levels: elementary, middle, and high school.
“Thank you to each of you for submitting such outstanding artwork,” he said in an email sent out Tuesday announcing the winners.
The district’s official holiday card for 2021 is the winning high school entry, created by Croatan High School art 1 student Jacqueline Ruocco, a freshman. The card depicts a snowman in sunglasses on the beach. Her art teacher is Jody Stouffer.
Mr. Stouffer will receive a purchase order worth $200 for classroom art supplies and Jacqueline’s family will receive 10 of the official greeting cards.
The winning middle school entry was by Remi Morrow-Hamm, an eighth-grade student at Beaufort Middle School. The student’s entry includes several snowman figures and characters standing in front of a log building with a bell on top.
The art teacher, Kristen Springle, will receive a $150 purchase order for art supplies for her classroom.
The winning elementary school card was by Aubrey Bodden, a fourth-grade student at Bogue Sound Elementary School. Her artwork features the Cape Lookout lighthouse decorated as a Christmas tree.
Her art teacher is Maddie Heverly, who will receive a $150 purchase order for art supplies.
Carteret County Schools director of art education Craig Everette thanked all those who submitted cards for the competition.
