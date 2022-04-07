BEAUFORT — Local government officials and others in Carteret County have an opportunity on April 29 to join Coastal Carolina Riverwatch and its partners in a discussion on plastic pollution.
CCRW, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting water quality and quality of life in coastal North Carolina, with an office in Morehead City, announced Tuesday, April 5 it will host a plastics policy workshop at the Duke University Marine Lab on Pivers Island in Beaufort from 1 – 5 p.m. Friday, April 29. The workshop will include presentations from representatives of Duke University, UNC Wilmington, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the N.C. Coastal Federation.
The workshop is open to in-person attendance and may be attended online via Zoom. Registration for the workshop is available at the website coastalcarolinariverwatch.networkforgood.com/events/38257-nc-plastic-policy-workshop; in-person tickets are available for $15.
The workshop’s draft agenda is available at the website www.ncmarinedebrissymposium.com.
CCRW Executive Director Lisa Rider said in a Thursday, April 7 email to the News-Times they’ve filled half the available in-person seats.
“There are still seats available, but we’ll be limited to the number of in-person seats due to space in the (DUML) auditorium,” Ms. Rider said. “We’re encouraging (attendance for) local government planners, elected officials, solid waste management decision makers and anyone interest in how local governments can lead the way for chance in the reduction of plastic pollution through local and state-supported policies.”
CCRW is conducting this workshop as part of an ongoing program called Water Quality for Fisheries. This program’s goal is to identify and address the effects of water quality on North Carolina fisheries. According to an assessment of water quality concerns produced through this program, plastic pollution is among the top five threats to water quality.
“Plastic pollution has received a significant amount of media attention the last few years,” the assessment reads, “but there’s still a dire need to establish regulatory policies and implement effective infrastructure in order to mitigate the harmful impacts of plastics on aquatic ecosystems.”
Some of the biggest effects plastic pollution has on the marine environment include marine animals becoming entangled in or ingesting plastic. It can also release toxins into the water as it breaks down.
CCRW’s Water Quality for Fisheries Industry Working Group, a group of commercial and recreational fishing representatives, identified four goals in the assessment to pursue to address the effects of plastic pollution:
Advocate for changes in the manufacturing process of plastics.
Advocate for single-use plastic bans and extend producer responsibility.
Research green chemistry alternatives to the current chemical composition of plastic and research physiological effects of plastic on fish.
Develop and support public outreach on human contribution to aquatic plastic pollution from land sources.
More information on CCRW and its Water Quality for Fisheries program is available at the website www. coastalcarolinariverwatch.org.
