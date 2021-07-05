Tropical Storm Elsa expected to reach NC coast Thursday

NEWPORT — As Tropical Storm Elsa draws closer, meteorologists are more confident it will pass over eastern North Carolina, including Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Tropical Storm Elsa at 11 a.m. Monday, the latest advisory available. According to the NHC, Elsa is about 20 miles off Cayo Largo, Cuba and about 140 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. Elsa has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is moving northwest at 14 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure is 29.71 inches.
The NHC forecasts Elsa will move up along the western Florida coast and then over land. It’s forecast to pass over eastern North Carolina sometime Thursday. It may weaken to a tropical depression by Thursday, but it is forecast to strengthen back to a tropical storm by Friday morning.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued a briefing on Elsa at 5 a.m. Monday. According to the weather service, Elsa is expected to come through Carteret County Thursday into Thursday evening. Potential hazards include heavy rain with flash flooding, gusty winds up to tropical storm strength, isolated severe storms, including tornadoes, and large waves and strong rip currents.
“Residents and visitors are urged to pay close attention to the forecast over the coming days,” the NWS said. “Make sure you’re receiving your information from reputable sources, such as the NWS, state and local government officials and local broadcast media. Now is the time to check your hurricane plan and supplies.”
The NWS offers advice and guidelines on preparing for severe tropical weather on the website weather.gov/mhx/hurricaneprep.
The NHC issues advisories and other information on tropical weather conditions at its website nhc.noaa.gov.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
