CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush formally introduced the town's new police chief, New Bern resident Edward Preston, during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday night in the town hall off Dolphin Street.
Rush told the board Preston most recently served as chief of the Morgantown, W.Va., Police Department for more than nine years, ending in 2020.
In Morganton, he commanded a department with 83 sworn officers and 12 civilian personnel.
Before that, he served in various leadership positions in the New Bern Police Department, including a stint as deputy chief. His service there ended in 2011.As deputy chief, he was the executive officer for 93 sworn officers and 48 civilians.
After leaving Morganton, he has grown his company, Benchmark Professional Seminars, providing training for local, county state and federal law enforcement agencies around the country.
In his police career, the new chief has also worked as a patrolman, detective and undercover officer.
Chief Preston is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and also has a law degree from Concord Law School, an online school based in Los Angeles.
During his Marine Corps career, he was based at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock and deployed overseas as a legal officer in operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
“Chief Preston was selected from a total of 20 applicants for the position,” Rush said to the board and the audience. “The town manager … made the ultimate selection but received valuable input from members of the Cape Carteret Police Department, other town staff and current and retired police chiefs in Carteret County in making the selection.”
In addition, Rush said, Chief Preston was “highly recommended by many law enforcement professionals and other stakeholders.”
Chief Preston will initially serve in an administrative capacity only until formal probationary certification is received from the N.C. Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards. That is expected later this month, according to Rush.
The town began advertising for the position in the fall of 2022 after Chief Bill McKinney retired at the end of September after about four years on the job. Before being named chief in 2018 by then-Town Manager Zach Steffey to replace dismissed Chief Tony Rivera, McKinney had been with the department six years. Before that, he was a Newport police officer and a deputy with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office,
When the town advertised the position, it listed the salary range for the police chief position at $54,543-81,814 depending upon qualifications and experience and stated that “it is expected that the successful candidate will command a starting salary near the midpoint of this salary range, and potentially higher.”
The town will provide the chief a take-home vehicle and a benefits package that includes employer-paid health, life, dental and vision insurance, vacation and sick leave, N.C. Local Government Employees Retirement System participation, a 5% 401k contribution and more.
Including the chief, the department has seven sworn officers.
John Eschbach had been serving as interim chief since McKinney’s retirement.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.