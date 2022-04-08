HARKERS ISLAND – Carteret County is launching its "Litter Free Land & Sea" comprehensive litter campaign to address the ongoing litter issue within the county, according to a press release from the county.
The campaign is a county-led initiative designed to support volunteer cleanups, facilitate business engagement and communicate the efforts of waste contractors in an effort to maintain the beauty and cleanliness of Carteret County.
“Carteret County takes pride in being a safe, clean and attractive county where residents and businesses thrive, and visitors are impressed,” said Michele Querry, Carteret County Director of Economic Development.
“The county looks forward to working with our towns and municipalities, public schools, volunteer organizations and a multitude of concerned citizens in order to keep Carteret clean.”
The campaign, according to the news release, will provide an organized focus on education, prevention, collection and enforcement. “The key,” the release said, “is including and expanding our existing community partners so we can utilize their best tools and practices, including the county’s ongoing relationship with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and private waste contractors.”
The campaign will use videos, social media and a dedicated website to inform how the community can get involved. Elements of the campaign include:
- A comprehensive countywide cleanup calendar.
- Business engagement opportunities.
- Adopt-A-Highway
- Secure your load
- 2022 Spring Litter Sweep Countywide Cleanup Day – Saturday, April 23, 2022.
- Report a problem area.
- Social media engagement.
For more information, go to: www.litterfreelandandsea.com.
