MOREHEAD CITY — A traffic collision between two vehicles Thursday on Arendell Street left one passenger potentially injured, but no charges have been filed, according to the police report.
The accident occurred around 2 p.m. Thursday for a motor vehicle collision on Arendell Street near El’s Drive-In. Morehead City police arrived to a collision between a 2016 Ford sport utility vehicle and 2006 Subaru passenger car. Lockwood Phillips, 73, of Morehead City, was driving the Ford SUV, while 29-year-old Luis Urrutia II of Atlantic Beach was driving the Subaru, with 18-year-old Alyssa Michelle Garza riding with him. Mr. Phillips is the owner, editor and publisher of the News-Times.
According to the Morehead City Police Department’s official report, Mr. Phillips was crossing Arendell Street at the highway crossing headed toward El’s Drive-In when Mr. Urrutia approached the intersection traveling west on Arendell Street. The report said Mr. Phillips “failed to yield the right of way” and Mr. Urrutia hit him from the side.
The report said neither Mr. Phillips nor Mr. Urrutia were injured, but Ms. Garza sustained a “possible injury.” Crews from the Morehead City Fire/EMS Department were on the scene of the accident, but no medical transport was provided.
According to the police report, no charges have been filed.
I wonder which of the participants in the accident has "clout" and no being charged especially when they are the ones who clearly caused the accident by crossing the plain of the other vehicle without their exit being clear.
