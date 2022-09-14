PELETIER — Motorists in the small but rapidly growing western Carteret County town of Peletier are going to need to slow down a bit.
The town board of commissioners, after a public hearing during its monthly meeting in town hall off Highway 58, voted unanimously to adopt a new speed limit ordinance for all streets within the town limits.
According to Town Clerk Bea Cunningham, the ordinance sets the speed limit at 15 mph on almost all streets within the residential developments, effective immediately.
One exception is Norris Landing Road, which will be 25 mph.
The biggest change is on what the town considers its “main” streets: West Fire Tower Road, Peletier Loop Road, Whitehouse Fork Road and Bucks Corner Road, which will change from 45 mph to 35 mph.
The adoption of the ordinance followed by about three months a change in the speed limit on another “main” street in town, Peletier Loop Road, also from 45 to 35 mph.
That went into effect in June after a successful petition drive by a resident of the street and recent town activist, Donna Bierly.
Bierly, whose daughter was severely injured when she was hit by a motorist on Peletier Loop Road while riding in bicycle in 2009, got almost 200 signatures on the petition asking the state Department of Transportation to make the change. The agency did that with the support of the town commission.
Her petition also drew support from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department, which serves the town, and the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Those agencies also supported lowering the speed limit on the other main roads in town, sharing the safety concerns of Bierly and many other town residents.
